Noida, Jan 21 (PTI) Security was amplified multi-fold with deployment of over 4,000 police personnel across Noida and Greater Noida as vigilance was Sunday ramped up in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, which shares border with Delhi and Haryana.

Monitoring of social media platforms like Facebook, X, Instagram also increased to keep a check on misinformation or circulation of content which may be adverse for law and order, officials said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh has directed officers to ensure maximum deployment on the ground, including for law and order and traffic duties, in view of the day of Shri Ram Lalla Pran Pratishthan programme in Ayodhya on Monday, a police spokesperson said.

"Accordingly, the entire police commissionerate has been divided into three super zones, 10 zones, 26 sectors. 350 additional police forces and two companies of PAC have been allotted to police stations. For law and order duties, around 4,000 police personnel have been deployed while sniffer dogs, anti-sabotage and bomb disposal squads are checking railway stations, bus stands, metro stations, malls and markets," the spokesperson said.

"The local-raised Pinaka commando team has been kept in a state of readiness to deal with any situation. 150 four-wheelers and 160 two-wheelers and 116 two/four wheelers of Dial 112 have been kept mobile to keep an eye on the situation," the official said.

According to the police, 325 traffic personnel have been deployed to ensure smooth vehicular movement across Noida and Greater Noida on Monday.

"Also, suspicious persons and vehicles are being checked at 20 spots on the inter-state border," the police spokesperson said.

Further, police personnel have been deployed at all religious places in the district.

"In order to curb any evil efforts of anti-social elements, 60 teams have been formed which will monitor situation near religious places from 3 am to 6 am," the official added.

Police have also geared up to tackle any mischief or attempt for it via social media and have warned action against offenders.

"Those spreading rumours on social media are being monitored through the Social Media Cell. Suspicious activities are also being monitored through the surveillance team," the spokesperson said.

