Noida, Feb 27 (PTI) BTech in robotics and artificial intelligence are among the 16 new courses along with 139 existing ones at the state-run Gautam Buddha University here for which admissions opened on Tuesday, officials said.

Applications for the 4,202 seats across 155 programmes would be accepted till April 25 while an all-India level entrance test for courses like BTech, MBA, and LLM would be held on May 12. The sessions are expected to begin by the end of July, they said.

Among the new programmes at undergraduate and postgraduate level are MBA (Business Analytics and Data Science), MTech in ICT, BTech (Mathematics and Computing) BSc (Honours - Forensic Science), BSc (Honours - Environmental Science) MSc (Geology), BA (Hons - Sanskrit), MA (Sanskrit), MA (Public Policy and Governance), MA (Human Rights), MLISc, MSc (Applied Chemistry), BTech (Robotics and AI), BTech (Mechanical Engineering with specialisations: Automobile and Industrial Engineering, Mechatronics and Automation), it said.

