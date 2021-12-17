Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) Bajaj Allianz General Insurance on Friday launched a new product in its health insurance vertical offering cashless facilities in four key areas -- tele-consultation, doctor consultation, investigations, and annual preventive health check-up covers.

Called 'health prime rider', the new product is offered to its existing health insurance customers in partnership with Bajaj group entity Bajaj Finserv Health, managing director and chief executive of Bajaj Allianz General Tapan Singhel told reporters.

Also Read | Xiaomi 12 Renders, Price & Specifications Emerge Online: Report.

The new product comes with two variants -- the six plans variant for individuals with a premium ranging from Rs 63 to Rs 1,084; and three plans variant on a floater basis with premium between Rs 1,146 to Rs 2,348.

Singhel said all these benefits are cashless and accessible digitally through the 'Caringly Yours' app. The facilities are available across 2,500 labs and from 90,000 doctors across 35 specialties of Bajaj Finserv Health.

Also Read | India Blockchain Accelerator Launched To Boost Startup Ecosystem.

This rider plan can be availed along with health insurance and personal accident policies of Bajaj Allianz General, he said, adding this is also available on select group as well as retail health insurance and personal accident policies. Existing customers can also avail it upon renewal.

The idea is to provide holistic healthcare solutions in a seamless manner with the focus more on preventive care as much as possible, Singhel explained.

Bajaj Finserv Health is a health-tech company that works with a network of over 2,500 lab chains and over 90,000 doctors.

Devang Mody, chief executive of Bajaj Finserv Health, said preventive healthcare has become essential for all, regardless of age or profession.

This new wellness rider product can address one's health needs without worrying about the burden of out-of-pocket expenditure, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)