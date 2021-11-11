Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) Bajaj Hindustan Sugar on Thursday reported narrowing of its consolidated loss to Rs 113.01 crore during the quarter ending September.

The company's loss during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal stood at Rs 159.71 crore, Bajaj Hindustan Sugar said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations of the company during the quarter under review declined by 14.37 per cent to Rs 1,344.14 crore compared to Rs 1,569.75 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, the company also announced the appointment of Ramani Ranjan Mishra as Nominee Director of Punjab National Bank (PNB) on the board of the company with effect from November 11, 2021.

Shares of the company on Thursday closed at Rs 14.69, up 0.69 per cent on BSE.

