New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Sugar firm Balrampur Chini Ltd has proposed to buy back up to 1 crore shares of the company from eligible shareholders for an amount not exceeding Rs 180 crore.

The company, in a regulatory filing, informed that the buyback offer will open on July 20 and end on July 31.

Also Read | Mobile Number Starting With 140 is Fake, Don't Take Calls as You May Lose Money From Bank Accounts, Warn Mumbai Police.

It has offered to "buyback up to one crore fully paid-up equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 1 each, representing 4.55 per cent of the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity shares of the company, from all eligible shareholders", as per the filing.

The record date has been fixed as July 3, 2020.

Also Read | Oppo Watch to Be Launched in India Soon Along with Oppo Reno 4 Pro: Report.

The buy back will take place on a proportionate basis, through the 'tender offer' process at a price of Rs 180 per equity share, payable in cash, for an aggregate maximum amount not exceeding Rs 180 crore, the filing said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)