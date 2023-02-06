Kolkata, Feb 6 (PTI) Bandhan Bank on Monday said it has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits by 25-50 basis points based on the maturity period.

The revised FD rates are applicable for retail deposits of up to Rs 2 crore, and are effective from February 6, the Kolkata-based lender said in a release.

This is the bank's second rate hike on fixed deposits in the last three months, following the hardening of rates by the RBI, it said.

