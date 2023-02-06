Ahmedabad, February 6: Adani Group on Monday announced that its promoters will prepay USD 1.114 billion for the release of share-backed loans ahead of maturity in September 2024. This, the group said, is in continuation of the promoters' assurance to prepay all share-backed financing and also is in light of recent market volatility.

With the repayment of the mentioned amount, the following Adani Listed Company shares shall be released in due course: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd: 168.27 million shares, representing 12 per cent of the promoters' holding. Gautam Adani No Longer in List of World's Top 10 Richest Persons, His Net Worth Plummets by $36 Billion After Adani Group Companies' Shares Crashed Following Hindenburg Report.

Adani Green Energy Limited: 27.56 million shares, representing 3 per cent of promoters' holding Adani Transmission Limited: 11.77 million shares, representing 1.4 per cent of promoters' holding. Adani Group Companies Shares See Further Sell-Off Days After Hindenburg Report.

Since January 24 following the Hindenburg Research report which accused the Adani Goup of " brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud" the Group companies shares have been has facing intense selling pressure.

