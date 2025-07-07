Mumbai, Jul 7 (PTI) State-owned Bank of India on Monday reduced its savings deposit rate by 0.25 per cent or 25 basis points to 2.50 per cent, in line with similar moves by peers.

The lender also cut the interest rate on green deposits, and pointed out that a 999-day deposit will earn 6.70 per cent now against 7 per cent earlier, according to a statement.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 07, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 07, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

*** SBI says employees, family donate over 89,000 units of blood * SBI on Monday said its employees and their family members have donated over 89,000 units of blood nationwide.

A blood donation drive was held as part of the 70th anniversary celebrations of the country's largest lender recently, as per a statement.

*** Divine Hindu raises Rs 1.56 crore * Spiritual lifestyle brand Divine Hindu on Monday announced that it has raised Rs 1.56 crore from BeyondSeed, D2C Insider Super Angels, and Signal Ventures.

The new funding will help the brand grow in India and overseas, offer more spiritual products, and build a strong online community around Hindu traditions, a company statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)