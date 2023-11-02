New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund on Thursday said it has collected Rs 1,103 crore during the new fund offering (NFO) of its small-cap fund.

Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund, an open-ended equity scheme that predominantly invests in small-cap stocks, opened on October 6 and closed on October 20. The fund has re-opened for subscriptions on November 1, the company said in a statement..

This is the seventh NFO by Baroda BNP Paribas Asset Management India since the formation of the merged entity in March 2022.

"The NFO has received wide participation from many investors and distribution partners across cities and towns. Small Cap Fund is a growing category, even though the existing category AUM is relatively modest at Rs 1.98 lakh crore," Suresh Soni, CEO of Baroda BNP Paribas Asset Management India, said.

Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund invests more than 65 per cent of net assets into small-cap companies.

