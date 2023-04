Chennai, Apr 18 (PTI) Popular ice cream brand Baskin Robbins, operated by the Graviss Group, has planned to open about four to six parlours in the city every year and another 100 stores across the country this year, a top official said on Tuesday.

The company currently has 16 parlours in Chennai.

Witnessing a strong demand, the company has expanded the product line with 17 new products, Graviss Foods Pvt Ltd CEO Mohit Khattar said here.

Baskin Robbins has presence in over 22 stores in the south and more than 850 locations across India.

The ice cream maker aims to further grow its footprint in Chennai specifically with the addition of another four to six parlours every year and it is targeting an addition of 100-plus stores nationally this year, the company said.

Classic flavours like Vanilla, roasted Californian Almond and Cotton Candy enjoy high popularity among audiences in the Chennai market, Khattar said.

"We have also seen a steady and growing demand for our sundaes and ice cream cakes. Given the young audience base in the city and the high levels of experimentation, seasonal specials normally tend to do well here," he said.

Some of the new flavours introduced were Caramel Milk Cake, Blueberry, White Chocolate, Fruit Ninja and new ice cream formats including Ice Cream Rocks, Ice Cream Floats among others.

