New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Footwear major Bata India on Wednesday said its operating profit declined 36 per cent to Rs 37 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The company reported an operating profit of Rs 58 crore for the January-March period of 2023-24 fiscal.

Also Read | ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025: ISRO Invites Applications for 64 Technician, Draughtsman and Other Posts, Apply Online at vssc.gov.in.

Revenue from operations in the quarter stood at Rs 788 crore as compared with Rs 798 crore in the year-ago period, Bata India said in a regulatory filing.

“Despite navigating through the demand headwinds persisting during the quarter, we managed to gain volumes and in line with our strategy of driving volume led growth," Bata India MD and CEO Gunjan Shah stated.

Also Read | What Is Social Media Vetting Which Trump Admin Plans To Expand for Foreign Students? How Will It Affect US Student Visa Issuance Process?.

The company continues to drive affordability and reducing complexity across categories, he added.

The company said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 9 per share, in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 10 per share, already paid in September 2024.

Total dividend for 2024-25 accounted for an outgo of Rs 244 crore, it added.

Bata India shares on Wednesday ended 0.29 per cent down at Rs 1,275.60 apiece on BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)