Bengaluru, Jul 22 (PTI) BBMP has committed to conducting regular health camps, providing safety gear, and offering training and upskilling opportunities for its frontline workers to advance its inclusive, city-led climate action, following a pilot involving 75 of them.

Snehal Rayamane, Zonal Commissioner (West), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, said the pilot social dialogue—in which those most exposed to climate risks shared their lived realities—identified a few key issues, including the need for regular health check-ups.

"Recently, we had a dialogue with the chief commissioner of BBMP, where we discussed the issues identified by frontline workers and came up with solutions," Rayamane told PTI on Tuesday.

Social Dialogues held so far have brought to the surface ground-level challenges and helped co-create solutions to improve working conditions, service delivery, and resilience, she added.

"For instance, marshals and link workers demanded dedicated operational spaces in zonal and ward offices. So, we have decided to provide them with that," she said.

Other measures being guaranteed by BBMP include monthly meetings between frontline workers and zonal managers to promote open dialogue, and support for informal workers through entrepreneurship initiatives and capacity building, she added.

"Through this pilot, we have understood what their issues are and how to facilitate them so that we can improve their working conditions," said Rayamane.

BBMP is partnering with Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) and C40 cities—a global network of nearly 100 mayors of the world's leading cities united in action to confront the climate crisis—for its Inclusive Climate Action (ICA), she added.

Rayamane said ICA is part of the Bengaluru Climate Action and Resilience Plan (BCAP).

"We have forest ecology and climate change cells, and they have come up with certain parameters under the C40 guidelines. Now, we are addressing these parameters one by one," added Rayamane.

According to the C40 cities website, in 2023, phase I of BBMP's ICA focused on Bulk Waste Generators, who produce nearly 40 per cent of the city's waste.

"These insights shaped Phase II in early 2024, which provided targeted training for 85 frontline workers, contractors, and officials. Phase III expanded across five zones, with over 530 personnel (289 men and 245 women) trained, reaching 8.5 million residents," said the website.

According to Rayamane, since 2024, over 530 frontline waste workers and senior officials across five zones have been trained.

This is just the beginning, she added.

"If we do not involve the various stakeholders, there is no real change. We will slowly be holding these social dialogues with the public, NGOs, and resident welfare associations as well. All their suggestions and their action points will be taken into account," said Rayamane.

