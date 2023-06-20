Mumbai, Jun 20 (PTI) Bharat Electronics (BEL) has received orders worth Rs 5,900 crore, of which Rs 3,914 crore of orders are from the Akash Prime Weapon System.

The public sector defence unit said it has received orders for two regiments of the improved Akash Weapon System with upgrades from BDL for a value of Rs 3,914 crore.

Also Read | SBI MD Swaminathan Janakiraman Appointed RBI Deputy Governor.

Akash is an all-weather, point/area air-defence weapon system for defending vulnerable points/areas against threats emanating from low, medium and high altitudes. The system uses high mobility vehicles for mobile application.

The contract involves improvements to include high altitude operations, simultaneous engagement of multiple threats over 360 degrees, missiles fitted with RF Seekers and reduced footprint, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | RRB NTPC Result 2023 Out at indianrailways.gov.in; Railway Recruitment Boards Declare NTPC Results for Various Posts, Get Direct Link to Official RRBs and Know How To Check.

It also said it bagged other orders to the tune of Rs 1,984 crore, which include orders for Shakti EW; Sanket & MK III (naval systems), Jammer systems, MKBT systems, MK-XII Crypto Modules and upgrading SDP display of Rohini radars etc.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)