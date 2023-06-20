Mumbai, June 20: The Railway Recruitment Boards of the Indian Railway on Tuesday started issuing the NTPC (CEN 1/2019) results. The Railway Recruitment Boards announced the results at around 1.30 pm. Candidates who appeared for the various posts of RRB NTPC Recruitment 2023 can check their results by visiting the official website of Indian Railways at indianrailways.gov.in.

Alternatively, candidates can also visit the official websites of their respective Railway Recruitment Boards in order to check the RRB NTPC Results 2023. As per the official announcement, candidates for the Railway Recruitment Board in Chandigarh were selected based on their performance in the CBT 1 and CBT 2 tests. Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023 Declared at karresults.nic.in, Know How to Check Scorecards on Official Wesbite.

How To Check RRB NTPC Results 2023:

Visit the official website of the Indian Railway and Railway Recruitment Boards

On the homepage, click on the result link

A PDF will be displayed on the screen

Check your RRB NTPC Results 2023 for the respective RRB

Take a printout for future reference

Besides, the candidate's selection was also based on CBAT (for station master), and the CBTST (for categories 4, 5, 10, and 11 posts). This was followed by the verification of documents and medical examination. On the other hand, candidates for RRB Ajmer were shortlisted for the document verification (DV) phase. JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2023 Declared at jkbose.nic.in; Official Website Reportedly Crashes, Students Struggle to Check Scorecards.

In an official notice, the RRB Chandigarh said, "This result is provisional and does not in any way give any right to the candidates for appointment in the Railways. This RRB reserves the right to cancel/modify the results in case of any inadvertent error / typographical mistake."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2023 04:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).