Bengaluru, Jun 30 (PTI) Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) on Monday inaugurated its newly built, state-of-the-art warehousing facility, spread over 0.12 acres, at the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board's (KIADB) Aerospace Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

The inauguration marks a significant step in BEML's efforts to become a key enabler in India's aerospace and defence ecosystem, BEML Chairman and Managing Director Shantanu Roy said in a company press release.

According to Roy, the warehouse is more than just infrastructure—it serves as a strategic foundation for future capabilities in advanced manufacturing, Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) services, and global exports aligned with international Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) standards.

“BEML is fully committed to supporting Karnataka's vision of transforming this Aerospace SEZ into a world-class hub for India's aviation and defence sectors,” he added.

The day also saw the foundation stone laid for phase II of the project, which will develop an additional 1.15-acre facility in the same SEZ.

BEML currently holds 25 acres of land in the Aerospace SEZ, which it plans to develop into a vibrant industrial hub catering to the growing defence and aviation sectors.

The SEZ, located near Kempegowda International Airport, is part of a larger plan that includes a dedicated 20-acre manufacturing unit to produce next-generation aerostructures, drones, aggregates, and components for the air defence and allied sectors, the release added.

