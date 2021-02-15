Kolkata, Feb 15 (PTI) Mumbai-based Hiranandani Group on Monday said it will set up an integrated logistics and data centre park with an aggregated investment of around Rs 10,000 crore.

It has signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire 100-acre land at Uttarpara in Hooghly district from Hindustan Motors to set up the integrated logistics and data centre park.

Two group companies -GreenBase and Yotta- will develop the project.

"The combined investment by the group and their customers is estimated to cross Rs 10,000 crore," a company statement said.

The first facility of industrial and logistics park will be ready by June 2022 and the first data centre by 2023, it said.

GreenBase will deliver a modern and self-sustainable ecosystem, consisting of three-million sq. feet of industrial and warehousing space, while Yotta will involve in the development of six hyper-connected data centre buildings, according to the statement.

The data centre will be capable to serve the entire eastern region, it said.

"Kicking off this project would not have been possible without the tremendous support of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The state is the gateway to the east. It is an ideal hub for logistics and industrial development with excellent road, rail and riverine connectivity," the group CEO Darshan Hiranandani said.

The announcement comes ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, due in April-May.

Speaking on the proposed project by the group, the chief minister said, "It is encouraging for West Bengal. We are ready to offer all the support."

Echoing Banerjee, West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation chairman Rajiva Sinha said, "We are glad to hear their investment announcement. We will offer all the assistance to the project."

Hiranandani said the data centre business will benefit from the digitisation revolution, the upcoming 'Silicon Valley' at New Town in Rajarhat, the fibre connectivity on land and the new submarine cable coming up at Tajpur.

