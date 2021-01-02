Jalpaiguri (WB), Jan 2 (PTI) A man was killed allegedly for refusing to pay extortion money to miscreants in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening when the Siliguri resident was returning to the city with his girlfriend on his motorbike after New Year's Day outing at Gajaldoba, a police officer said.

As they reached Ambari Baniapani rail-overbridge, two-three unidentified persons stopped them and demanded money from the man, he said.

When the man refused to pay them, the accused persons allegedly beat him up with sticks and stabbed him with sharp weapons, the officer said.

The man's girlfriend cried for help, following which the accused persons fled the spot, he said.

He was admitted to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries late at night, the officer said.

The deceased's family has registered a complaint with Ambari police outpost that falls under the jurisdiction of the Siliguri Metropolitan Police, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.

