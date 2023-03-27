Berhampur (Odisha), Mar 27 (PTI) Normal life was affected in Bhanjanagar, the sub-divisional town in Odisha's Ganjam district, on Monday in the wake of a dawn-to-dusk bandh called by an organisation demanding creation of a new Ghumusar district.

Also Read | India's Heat Action Plans Not Suited to Risks, Says Report.

While vehicular traffic remained off the roads, shops and business establishments in the town kept the shutters down. Banks and other financial institutes and some other government offices were closed by the bandh supporters.

Also Read | Twitter Code Leak: Elon Musk Owned Social Media Platform Admits Parts of Its Source Code Leaked Online on GitHub.

The Ghumusar Kriyanusthan Committee which called the bandh, however, allowed students and their vehicles who were going to appear for examinations.

The committee observed the bandh demanding creation of Ghumusar district by carving the existing Ganjam district for better administration and convenience of the people.

The erstwhile Ganjam district was divided into two districts - Ganjam and Gajapati - in 1993.

"Since then we have been demanding formation of Ghumusar district by taking at least 10 blocks, including the entire Bhanjanagar subdivision which has eight blocks,'' said Somanath Nayak, a senior advocate and the president of the Committee.

Several local organisations including Bhanjanagar Bar Association, merchant associations and others have extended their support to the bandh.

"We thanked the people for showing their solidarity to the demand for creation of the new district by extending their support to the bandh call. We hope the government will consider our demand,” said Nayak.

Police said no untoward incident was reported during the bandh period. Forces were deployed in the strategic locations in the bandh-bound town to avoid any untoward incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)