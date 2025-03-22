Patna, Mar 22 (PTI) The Bihar Industries Association (BIA) signed an agreement with the Vietnam International Entrepreneur Networking Club (VIENC) on Saturday to increase cooperation in tourism and related sectors.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by BIA president KPS Keshri and VIENC president Dinh Vinh Cuong.

Also Read | Punjab Holi Bumper Lottery Result 2025 Out: Know Prize Money, How To Check Punjab Lottery Results Online at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

"Both organisations have agreed to increase cooperation in trade, tourism and related sectors. We will also explore opportunities in joint ventures, besides helping each other in capacity building," Keshri said.

Cuong said there are a lot of opportunities in the tourism sector in Bihar and efforts are being made to increase the number of Vietnamese tourists to the state.

Also Read | India Post GDS Results 2025 Out: Gramin Dak Sevak Merit List Released at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, Know Steps To Check.

A four-member delegation of VIENC led by Cuong has been touring the state since March 19.

"In these four days, the delegation held meetings with entrepreneurs in Patna and Gaya. They also met the state's ministers of tourism, industry, and culture, besides senior officers of the departments concerned. They discussed ways to increase tourism, as well as trade between Vietnam and Bihar," Keshri said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)