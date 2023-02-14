New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Biotechnology major Biocon on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 21 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 220 crore in the October-December period of previous fiscal.

Also Read | Jharkhand Horror: Lovelorn Girl Meets Tragic End Ahead of Valentine's Day, Lover Rapes and Kills Her by Inserting Iron Rod in Private Parts.

Total income increased to Rs 3,020 crore in the period under review as against Rs 2,222 crore in the year-ago period, Biocon Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company on Tuesday ended 1.18 per cent down at Rs 234.90 apiece on the BSE.

Also Read | WPI Inflation Eases to 2-Year Low of 4.73% in January 2023; Food Items Turned Expensive.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)