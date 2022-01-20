New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Biophore India Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has received licences from Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) on behalf of originator company MSD to manufacture and market molnupiravir for treatment of COVID-19 and will launch in India next week priced at Rs 1,500 for a pack of 40 capsules.

The licences are applicable for both active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and finished product in capsules form. It enables the company to launch the product within India as well as export to 104 other countries around the world, Biophore India Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

Also Read | Vivo Y75 5G India Launch & Key Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

The development of the product is complete and is gearing up for launch based on this license within the next one week, it added.

"We are committed to bring molnupiravir to the market in the shortest time possible complying to all quality and regulatory requirements - all our products are manufactured in USFDA approved facilities," Biophore CEO Jagadeesh Babu Rangisetty said.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: AAP, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena Fared Poorly in Previous Goa Polls, Says Election Data.

In December last year, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had allowed anti-COVID-19 pill Molnupiravir for emergency use in the country. However, ICMR's National Task Force for COVID-19 had last week decided against including the antiviral drug in the Clinical Management Protocol for COVID-19 citing safety concerns.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)