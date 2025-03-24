Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 24 (PTI) A Bengaluru-bound flight was cancelled after the aircraft suffered a bird hit at the international airport here on Monday morning.

The incident occurred just before takeoff, with 179 passengers on board, airport sources said.

IndiGo flight 6E 6629, operating from Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru, returned to its bay due to the bird strike, according to airport officials.

The aircraft will resume operations after necessary maintenance.

Passengers were accommodated on another flight at 6.30 pm, sources added.

