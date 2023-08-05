New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has signed agreements with 35 prestigious institutions, including NITs, across the country to foster collaboration in standardisation and conformity assessment.

The institutions included some prominent NITs, government and private engineering colleges from different states, an official statement said.

BIS Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari emphasised that memorandum of understandings (MoUs) with these esteemed academic institutions will bolster and enrich the standards formulation activities.

The MoU will pave the way for the partner institutions to participate in standardisation activities by associating with the technical committees of the Bureau at the national and international levels, getting infrastructure support for relevant R&D Projects, introducing standardisation curricula in academics, exploring a Centre of Excellence for Standardisation, testing and sharing laboratory facilities.

BIS is a statutory body functioning under the aegis of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

