Mumbai, Sep 2 (PTI) Goodluck India Ltd said on Thursday it has been awarded Letter of Intent (LoI) for order worth Rs 198.76 crore by L&T Ltd for the Bullet Train project in the country.

The LoI is granted for the supply and fabrication of special bridges on the National High-Speed Rail Track between Mumbai and Vapi (Bullet Train Project), the company said in a release.

Also Read | Is Benjamin Herzog Taking a Come Back?.

The execution period of the order envisages the completion of the project to be completed by 2023, Goodluck said, adding, it will be executed under the expert supervision of IHI-Japanese experts in the area of design and supply of steel bridges.

"We feel privileged to receive the LoI for the supply and fabrication of steel structures by our structure division. It will be hugely rewarding as the engineers of Goodluck will be working alongside some of the best engineers in their respective fields. We look forward to many more such opportunities in future," said M C Garg, chairman, Goodluck India Ltd. PT IAS

Also Read | Redmi 10 Prime Launching Tomorrow in India; Check Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)