Redmi 10 Prime smartphone is all set to be launched tomorrow in India. The company has been teasing the device on its official Twitter and other social media accounts since last week. The device has also been listed on the Amazon India website which confirms its availability via the e-commerce platform. The launch event will commence at 12 noon and will be live-streamed via Redmi India's official YouTube and other social media channels. Redmi 10 Prime Confirmed To Come With MediaTek Helio G88 Processor.

Redmi's 10 Prime is said to be a rebadged version of the Redmi 10 device that was launched in the global market last month.

Redmi 10 Prime (Photo Credits: Redmi)

SUPERSTAR DISPLAY ⭐️ Clear, vivid & adapts to your viewing!👀 Excited to let you into the world of the #AllRoundSuperstar. 😉 Catch the SUPERSTAR LAUNCH OF THE YEAR!! 10 Lucky winners will win #Redmi10Prime! 🎁 Where - https://t.co/Of2joULE0B When - Tomorrow, 12PM pic.twitter.com/ShXcQJLCjR — Redmi India - #Redmi10Prime | All-round Superstar (@RedmiIndia) September 2, 2021

It is likely to be priced between Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ adaptive sync display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

The device will come powered by MediaTek Helio G88 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, it will come with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2MP sensors. At the front, there will be an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls. Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumaar Jain reportedly shared in his tweet that Redmi 10 Prime will come fuelled with a 6,000mAh battery and support reverse wired charging.

