Jammu, Jul 17 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday announced 35 office bearers, including eight vice-presidents, five general secretaries, and a treasurer for its Jammu and Kashmir unit.

According to a party spokesperson, Bharat Bhushan (Bodhi), former ministers Priya Sethi and Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali, Rajeev Charak, Rakesh Mahajan, Rekha Mahajan, Rashpal Verma, and Shehnaz Ganai have been named its Jammu and Kashmir unit vice-presidents.

Sanjita Dogra, Baldev Singh Billawaria, Anwar Khan, and Gopal Mahajan have been named as BJP general secretaries for Jammu and Kashmir.

Arti Jasrotia, Mudasir Wani, Reema Padha, Dinesh Sharma, Manjeet Razdan, Arun Sharma, Arif Raja, and Pawan Sharma have been nominated as BJP secretaries, the spokesperson said.

Prabhat Singh Jamwal has been nominated as treasurer, and Raman Suri as joint treasurer, he said, adding that Tilak Raj Gupta has been nominated as office secretary, and Sheel Magotra as joint office secretary.

