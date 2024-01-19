Jammu, Jan 18 (PTI) AICC Jammu and Kashmir incharge Bharat Singh Solanki on Thursday accused the BJP of engaging in politics of hatred and communal division, and said the Congress can restore the atmosphere of peace and harmony in the country.

The former Union minister also accused the BJP of bulldozing democratic institutions in the country.

Solanki was addressing a rally in Doda district. JKPCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani and AICC joint secretary Manoj Yadav also attended the rally.

"The BJP is engaging in politics of vendetta, hatred and communal division... The BJP is vitiating the democratic atmosphere and has bulldozed democratic institutions in the country. The Congress will always play a unifying role," Solanki said.

"The Congress along with other like-minded secular parties can restore the atmosphere of peace, harmony, mutual co-existence and progress in the country," he said.

The Congress leader asked party workers to reach out to the people and expose the BJP's politics aimed at diverting attention from its failure to check "unprecedented" price rise and "record" unemployment in the country, especially in Jammu and Kashmir.

Solanki said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is the only hope for the youth of the country in this "atmosphere of hatred and divisiveness" and asked people to support the party.

