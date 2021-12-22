Coimbatore, Dec 22 (PTI): Demanding the resignation of Bharathiar University Vice-Chancellor P Kaliraj for organising a workshop on women's rights chaired by a Tamil political activist on the varsity premises here, BJP and Hindu Munnani workers staged a demonstration in front of the varsity on Wednesday.

Nearly 500 activitss, including BJP former national secretary H Raja, were arrested for staging the demonstration which was held to also condemn the murder of party workers in Kerala.

Earlier, Raja told reporters that it was condemnable to organise such a workshop, chaired by political activist Subhaveera Pandian, on the university premises. Besides, it was condemnable on the part of Kaliraj, who reportedly said he should have worn a black shirt while participating in such occasions, Raja said.

It was totally condemnable that a person holding the post of a Vice-Chancellor should be speaking like this, and he should resign from the post or tender an unconditional apology, he said.

The BJP would petition the State Governor to take stringent action against the erring Vice-Chancellor, Raja added.

When contacted, university authorities said the workshop was organised by the social welfare department on women's rights and that Subhaveera Pandian, who participated in the session, spoke only on the subject and there was no mention of any political party or organisation.

