Chandigarh, Jan 28 (PTI) The Haryana BJP on Tuesday held protests in the state against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's remarks that the BJP is "mixing poison in the Yamuna", with saffron party leaders saying such a person has no right to be in politics.

The protests were held at several places in the state including Karnal, Sonipat, Panchkula. During the agitation, BJP workers burnt Kejriwal's effigy.

The AAP on Monday accused the ruling BJP in Haryana of intentionally draining industrial waste into the Yamuna, with Kejriwal alleging that it is trying to kill people by "mixing poison" in the river.

On Monday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had rubbished AAP's charges.

Saini had also hit out at former Delhi chief minister Kejriwal, saying it has become his habit to level baseless allegations and blame others.

Kejriwal should immediately apologise to the people of Haryana and Delhi, "otherwise we will file a defamation suit against him", Saini had said.

On Tuesday, in Panchkula, many BJP leaders including some state ministers took part in the protest.

Speaking to reporters in Panchkula, Haryana minister Ranbir Gangwa said the state gives full share of water and even above that to Delhi.

On Kejriwal's allegations, Gangwa said, "For us, we worship our rivers. Yamuna is holy for us. To hide his failures, Kejriwal is levelling baseless allegations. He has failed to fulfil promises made to people of Delhi, that is why he is levelling such baseless allegations".

Another Haryana minister Vipul Goel hit out at Kejriwal for his "poison in Yamuna" claims.

"Such a person has no right to be in politics," Goel said.

BJP leaders said the AAP is staring at imminent defeat in the Delhi polls and that is why Kejriwal is levelling baseless allegations.

Haryana minister Anil Vij also hit out at the AAP supremo.

"Kejriwal is spreading poison in the country with his false promises. He ruled Delhi for 10 years, yet he could not clean Yamuna and continues to blame others," Vij said.

Vij said Kejriwal is trying to shift the blame for his failures onto others.

The Haryana BJP, in a post on X in Hindi, said, "In fact, these (AAP) people are not worthy of showing their face to the people of Delhi, because not even one promise made in the 2020 manifesto has been fulfilled."

They (AAP) have made the condition of Yamuna even worse, the BJP said, while adding as people of Delhi are asking them questions, "hence, they want to save themselves by imposing their failure on the people of Haryana".

Kejriwal, who "poisoned the air and water of Delhi", is once again telling a lie, another post of the Haryana BJP said.

Calling Kejriwal "Farziwal", the BJP post also said that "today you are blaming the people of Haryana where you were born. Have some shame, Kejriwal".

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi had on Monday alleged that the BJP is "deliberately disrupting" Delhi's water supply as a "historic loss" awaits the saffron party in the upcoming Assembly polls in the national capital.

Kejriwal had alleged that the BJP is trying to keep the people of Delhi thirsty as it indulges in "dirty politics".

"BJP people in Haryana are mixing poison in the water and sending it to Delhi. If people in Delhi drink this water, many will die. Can anything be more disgusting than this?

"The poison that is being mixed in the water cannot even be cleaned in water treatment plants. For the safety of the people of Delhi, the water supply has to be stopped in many areas," Kejriwal had said in a post on X.

