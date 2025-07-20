Pithoragarh, Jul 20 (PTI) Former Union minister of state and senior BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi, who was injured after falling from a horse in Tibet, has returned to India, leaving the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra midway, officials said on Sunday.

Lekhi, part of the second group of pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, fell from a horse in Darchin, Tibet, and sustained injuries. She was subsequently brought back to Gunji camp in India, from where she will be taken to a hospital by helicopter on Monday morning, they said.

Also Read | Polyandry: 2 Brothers Embrace Age-Old Tradition by Marrying Same Woman in Himachal Pradesh; Know All About Rare Jodidara Ceremony and Why Is It Practiced.

Pithoragarh District Information Officer Santosh Chand said, "The injured devotee (Lekhi) in Darchin was taken to Lipulekh by Chinese officials, from where Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel brought her to Gunji camp."

Darchin is the point from where the parikrama (circumambulation) of Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake begins.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 20, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Officials said the district administration was awaiting a window of clear weather to airlift her, but due to continued adverse conditions, she will be flown out on Monday.

Dharchula Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jitendra Singh said Lekhi will spend the night in Gunji.

"In Gunji, she is under the supervision of ITBP doctors. She will leave Gunji in the morning by helicopter," he said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)