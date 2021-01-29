Hyderabad, Jan 29 (PTI) BJP MLA Raja Singh was sentenced to one year imprisonment on Friday by a special sessions court trying cases pertaining to MPs/MLAs here on the charge of assualting a public servant and preventing him from discharging his duty in 2015.

Singh said in a release here that the court granted him bail and gave him one month to file an appeal before the High Court.

the MLA had been taken into preventive custody on December 10 2015 on the issue of a 'beef 'festival' proposed to be organised in the Osmania University.

The case against him was that he assaulted a police offcier at Bollarum police station where he was taken later.

