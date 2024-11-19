Agra (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) Two BJP MLAs were left fuming after being denied seats on the dais during a 'panchayat sammelan' event in Agra.

Fatehpur Sikri MLA Chaudhary Babulal and Chotelal Verma, the MLA from Fatehabad, expressed their anger when they were not allotted seats on stage at the event, which was part of the 'Ease of Living' programme organised by the Department of Panchayati Raj at a hotel on Monday.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 19 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The controversy began when Rani Pakshalika Singh, a woman BJP MLA from Bah in Agra district, was given a seat on the stage, which upset the other MLAs who were not invited to join her.

Both Babulal and Verma began protesting, shouting at the Panchayati Raj officials.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Complete Guide on How to Vote, Check Voter List and Find Your Polling Station Online Before Polls on November 20.

"What kind of behaviour is this from these officers?" Babulal exclaimed, directing his anger at the officials.

Verma also questioned why he was not given a place on the stage despite being a five-time MLA. "Everyone should receive equal respect in this government," he said.

After the commotion, officials from the Panchayati Raj Department apologised and both MLAs eventually agreed to sit peacefully for the remainder of the event.

The event was attended by State Panchayati Raj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy SP Singh Baghel, Babita Chauhan, Chairperson of the state Women's Commission and other senior officials from the central and state Panchayati Raj departments.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)