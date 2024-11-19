Mumbai, November 19: Maharashtra is gearing up for a political showdown as the Assembly elections are set to take place in a single phase on November 20, 2024. This pivotal election sees the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP faction, squaring off against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar's NCP faction. Results will be announced on November 23, as the state decides its next government before the current Assembly's tenure ends on November 26.

As over 9.7 crore eligible voters gear up to decide the fate of Maharashtra's leadership, the state has established 1,00,186 polling booths across 52,789 locations to ensure smooth voting. This includes urban, rural, and special provisions like pink booths managed by women and booths for Persons with Disabilities (PwD). With less than 24 hours left for voters to make their voices heard, it’s crucial to know how to check your name on the voter list, locate your polling station, and ensure a smooth voting experience. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Know Polling Date, Voting Time and When Results Will Be Declared.

How To Vote

Visit your designated polling station between 7 AM and 6 PM on November 20, the election day. Carry your Voter ID card or any other government-issued ID approved by the Election Commission. Verify your identity with the polling officer. Collect the indelible ink mark on your finger and receive a ballot paper or access the EVM (Electronic Voting Machine). Cast your vote by pressing the button corresponding to your chosen candidate. Ensure you hear the beep confirming your vote.

How to Check Name in Voter List

Via ECI Website:

Go to voters.eci.gov.in. Click on "Search in Electoral Roll." Use either "Search by Details" or "Search by EPIC Number." Enter the required information, including captcha code, and click "Search." If your name appears, you are eligible to vote.

Using NVSP Portal:

Visit nvsp.in. Log in and navigate to the voter information section. Enter your details to confirm your enrollment.

How to Download Voter Slip Online

Using EPIC Number:

Visit voters.eci.gov.in. Select the "Download Voter Slip" option. Enter your EPIC number, state, and captcha code. Click on "Search." Download and print your voter slip.

Using Personal Details:

Access electoralsearch.eci.gov.in. Fill in your name, gender, state, date of birth, and constituency. Enter the captcha and click "Search." Download the voter slip if your name is listed.

Using Mobile Number:

Visit the official portal and select the "Search by Mobile" option. Enter your registered mobile number and captcha code. Request an OTP, enter it, and download the voter slip. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mumbai Voter Count Crosses 1-Crore Mark, Says BMC.

How To Find Polling Station

Access electoralsearch.eci.gov.in. Choose either EPIC Number or Personal Details to search. Enter your details and captcha code. Your polling station details, including address and booth number, will be displayed. Use the Election Commission's Voter Helpline app for step-by-step navigation to the polling station.

As Maharashtra approaches this crucial election, the battle between the Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi promises to be closely contested. While the Mahayuti alliance seeks to retain power, the MVA is determined to reclaim the state's leadership. As the clock ticks down to election day, the fate of Maharashtra lies in the hands of its citizens, who will make their voices heard on November 20.

