Kaushambi (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) A three-day Ram Katha programme was started here at the Kaushambi district jail at the initiative of a BJP lawmaker.

BJP Lok Sabha MP Vinod Sonkar said that the inmates too have a right to life and the three-day Ram Katha programme has been organised to kindle the "religious" tendencies among them.

Jail Superintendent Bhupesh Singh said, "Through this programme, an effort is being made to overcome the guilty consciousness among the inmates."

There are 788 inmates in the jail and all of them participated in the programme, he said.

