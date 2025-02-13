New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) BJP MLA Vijender Gupta on Thursday urged Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to implement the PM-ABHIM and the HIMS schemes in Delhi to help revive the city's struggling public healthcare system.

In a letter to Saxena on Thursday, the opposition leader in the outgoing assembly, said implementing the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) and the Health Information Management System (HIMS) would significantly enhance healthcare services.

Under PM-ABHIM, launched in 2021, the Centre allocated Rs 2,406 crore to Delhi for the establishment of 1,139 urban health and wellness centres, 11 district-integrated public health laboratories, and nine critical care blocks, he said.

Gupta also slammed the AAP government, alleging Delhi's healthcare system collapsed due to its misgovernance. "Instead of improving hospitals, the (Arvind) Kejriwal government focused solely on misleading publicity."

He claimed that with the BJP set to assume office in Delhi, implementing these schemes would be a top priority.

Calling for the implementation of HIMS, Gupta said, "The central government has already successfully introduced HIMS in major hospitals, including Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, and 738 other healthcare centres."

HIMS is available free of cost and helps streamline hospital operations, curb corruption, and improve healthcare services for the public.

Gupta emphasised the need to move beyond political differences and prioritise the best possible healthcare services for residents of Delhi.

"Once the BJP government takes charge, these schemes will be implemented with full force, making Delhi a leading city in the healthcare sector," added Gupta, who was re-elected to the assembly from the Rohini seat.

