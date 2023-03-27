Mumbai, Mar 27 (PTI) Visa processing company BLS International Services on Monday said it has inked an agreement with the Polish Embassy in Manila, the Philippines, to provide visa outsourcing services.

Under the agreement, the company will be processing 20,000 applications annually, and opening offices in Manila and Cebu in the Philippines.

"We are, especially, excited about signing this contract with the Polish government, as it commences our association with them, and we are very positive about participating in their upcoming tenders worldwide.

"Additionally, the rising demand for last-minute getaways, combined with the ease of travel, will make it a win-win situation for all," BLS International Joint Managing Director Shikhar Aggarwal said.

