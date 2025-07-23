New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Borosil Renewables on Wednesday reported a loss of Rs 272.34 crore in the June quarter mainly due to provisions of an exceptional item.

The company had reported a loss of Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2024, according to a BSE filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 337.78 crore in the quarter from Rs 244.39 crore a year ago.

The company has made a provision of an exceptional item of Rs 325.90 crore in the quarter under review.

The board approved a preferential issue of up to 70,93,874 equity shares at Rs 535 per piece, to raise up to Rs 379,52,22,59 on a private placement basis.

The board also approved an extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders on August 14, 2025 to seek approval of the members of the company for the preferential issue.

