Chennai, Jan 5 (PTI) Braking systems manufacturer Brakes India Ltd has launched a gear and transmission oil under its Revia brand, widening its product portfolio.

The city-headquartered company had forayed into the lubricants space with the Revia brand in April 2023.

"At Brakes India, we focus on quality and safety. This has been our brand promise for our all-new brand Revia too." Brakes India Senior Vice-President Sujit Nayak said.

"As we continue to grow our brand with product extensions, we are now introducing gear and transmission oil which caters to both passenger cars and commercial vehicle customers," he said in a statement.

