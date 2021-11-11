New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 12.03 crore for the quarter ended September 30, on higher income.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 17.08 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income stood at Rs 776.08 crore in the second quarter of this financial year from Rs 322.06 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

On the operational front, Bengaluru-based Brigade Enterprises said that the real estate segment achieved 1.31 million square feet of new bookings with a value of Rs 831 crore during the July-September quarter of this fiscal year.

The average realisation increased eight per cent to Rs 6,322 per square feet in Q2 of FY22.

Currently, Brigade has about 17.78 million square feet of ongoing projects and 2.18 million square feet of upcoming projects. Real estate debt reduced by Rs 121 crore during Q2 FY22.

Instituted in 1986, the company has developed many projects across southern India, namely Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kochi. It has built residential, commercial, retail and hospitality projects.

Since its inception, Brigade has completed over 250 buildings amounting to over 71 million square feet of developed space across a diverse real estate portfolio. HRS hrs

