Tecno Mobiles on Wednesday launched a new 3GB and 32GB variant of the Spark 8 smartphone in the Indian market. The new variant is priced at Rs 9,299, and it is now available for sale through retail stores. The handset gets a few changes over the Spark 8, which was launched earlier this year. Tecno Camon 18, Camon 18P Smartphones Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

It comes with a different SoC, a slightly bigger display, and a thinner form factor. However, rear and front cameras, battery capacity, and colour options remain the same. The phone is offered in three shades - Atlantic Blue, Iris Purple, and Turquoise Cyan colour options.

Tecno Spark 8 (Photo Credits: Tecno Mobile India)

Your path to achieve your Bade Sapne is now faster and smoother. Presenting Spark 8 with AI-enhanced 16MP rear Camera, 3+32GB big storage, massive 5000 mAh long-lasting battery & more, only at 9299. Now available at your nearest retail stores! #TECNO #Spark8 #BadeSapnoKaSpark pic.twitter.com/9ZK2DLVO9z — TecnoMobileInd (@TecnoMobileInd) November 10, 2021

As for specs, the handset sports a 6.56-inch HD+ Dot Notch display with a resolution of 720x1,612 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20.15:9. It runs on Android 11-based HiOS v7.6.

The phone comes powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. The company claims that the chipset has HyperEngine technology for great gaming.

For photos and videos, the new variant of Tecno Spark 8 has a dual rear camera module that comprises a 16MP primary lens and an AI lens. It has an 8MP snapper up front for selfies and video calls. It packs a 5,000mAh battery.

