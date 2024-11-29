New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) A man and his two accomplices were arrested for stealing gold and silver jewellery worth Rs five to six lakh from his sister's house in southwest Delhi, police said on Friday.

The accused's sister, a resident of Najafgarh extension, lodged a complaint on November 12 after she found her jewellery missing, they said.

Following her complaint, a case was registered and an investigation was launched into the matter, a police officer said.

CCTV footage was analysed and it was found that the complainant's 19-year-old younger brother along with his friends stole the jewellery, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

The officer said that during interrogation, the trio initially misled police with conflicting statements but eventually confessed to the crime.

According to police, the complainant's brother, who previously worked as a delivery boy, had been unemployed.

He was planning to use the stolen money for leisure activities and purchasing a scooter, they said.

"He roped in his friends to execute the theft. The stolen jewellery was recovered from their possession. Further investigation is underway," the DCP said.

