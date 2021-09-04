Balasore, Sep 4 (PTI) Brown sugar worth around Rs 2 lakh was seized in Odisha's Balasore town on Saturday and three persons, including a woman, were arrested in this connection, police said on Saturday.

Also Read | Oculoplastic Surgeon, Michael Connor, Unhappy with Existing Scar Therapy Creates His Own 'Scarology'.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police personnel raided a house in Aradbazar area and apprehended the woman, an officer said.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Missing Woman Found Buried 6-Feet Under Lover's Kitchen in Idukki.

The market value of the seized brown sugar is estimated to be around Rs 2 lakh, the officer of Sahadevkhunta Police Station said.

Based on the inputs given by the suspected woman drug peddler during interrogation, two more persons were also arrested, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)