Although our scars define us and the battles we have endured and overcome, the majority of adults constantly research ways to remove or remediate the appearance of scars on their bodies today. It is estimated that nearly 100 million people will acquire scars in the next year, making them an inevitability of living, working, and undergoing surgeries for health support and longevity.

One oculoplastic surgeon, Dr. Michael Connor, was unhappy with the existing scar therapy that provided anything but peace of mind to patients. “My patient’s scars are on the face and are very visible. Patients would often complain that over-the-counter scar treatments were not working,” exclaimed Dr. Connor. Realizing that individuals living with new scars, old scars, and stretch marks were forced to accept that as a reality for themselves for the rest of their lives, Dr. Connor, an award-winning surgeon, knew there had to be a better way.

“People with a scar often feel overwhelmed with how to take the first step, and ultimately succumb to accepting that the scar is going to be with them for the remainder of their lives,” said Dr. Connor. “That’s what inspired me, in tandem with my wife, to develop Scarology®: an innovative 3-step system that helps improve the appearance of new and old scars of any type.”

The At-Home Scar Solution

Called the Scarology® Ultimate Scar System, the process can be done at-home without medical supervision, making it a much easier and a more convenient option when compared to alternatives. The system is a simple day and night routine designed to improve the overall color, texture, and appearance of scars, using a fruit acid exfoliator that removes the unhealthy skin cells overlying and surrounding the scar. The scar and healthy surrounding tissue remodel together.

In the mornings, the exfoliation portion of the system is applied, followed by application of the Ultimate Scar Cream twice per day. Lastly, the Silicone Scar Sheets that provide compression and nourishment needed for the scar to heal, are placed on the affected region overnight. The sheets are flexible and designed for comfort, so users don’t even realize they are wearing them in their sleep.

“We have developed a medical-grade scar treatment that requires no office visit,” said Dr. Connor. “The system is recommended by dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and pediatricians, which means it can be used by kids and adults alike. If an individual has any preexisting condition or questions, it is recommended that they reach out to their doctor before proceeding with the system.”

Both Dr. Michael Connor and his wife, Dr. Jeanmarie Connor are recognized experts in scar therapy. Dr. Connor is also an oculoplastic surgeon, while Dr. Jeanmarie Connor is a pediatrician. Together, the two have created a scientifically proven system that relies on active ingredients designed to hydrate the scar, boost the immune system, and reduce inflammation.

The finished results include scars that fade permanently or appear significantly reduced, so people can feel confident and proud of their bodies again. No other scar therapy on the market targets scars in the way Scarology does. Scarology has reset expectations for scar therapy.