Balasore (Odisha) Jan 17 (PTI) Two persons, including a woman, were arrested in Odisha's Balasore district after brown sugar worth around Rs 80,000 was seized from their possession, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of policemen on Tuesday night conducted a search operation in Adarbazar area in the Sahadevkhunta Police Station limits and seized the narcotics substance weighing 82.2 grams, a senior officer said.

Also Read | Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024 Date: From Route and Timings to Bib Collection and Prizes, Here’s Everything You Need to Know About India’s Biggest Running Event.

Unaccounted cash of Rs 14,800 was also seized from their possession, he said.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and several sections of the IPC, the officer added.

Also Read | Flight Delayed or Cancelled Due to Fog? Know About Rights and How to Get Full Refund.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)