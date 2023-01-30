Araria (Bihar), Jan 30 (PTI) The police on Monday seized a West Bengal-bound truck carrying 24 buffaloes and arrested three persons on the charge of transporting the animals illegally in Araria district of Bihar.

An officer said the policemen intercepted the truck near Zero Mile area.

Station House Officer of Town Police station, Shiv Sharan Sah, said, “The truck, coming from Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, was taking animals to Panjipara in West Bengal.”

When the driver and the two other persons who are inside the truck failed to give a satisfactory reply about transporting the cattle, they were arrested, he said.

The police registered a case against the accused – driver Hamid Ali, Munzir Ali and Mohd Rahish - under various sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

