Mumbai, Jun 30 (PTI) The Indo-Swiss agricultural platform Pioneering Ventures on Tuesday said it has set up a farmer-centric agri finance and value chain services platform Samaaru.

“We are on a mission to make farmers prosperous and successful, thereby making farming a desirable occupation. With a combination of hi-tech and hi-touch, Samaaru offers farm advisory, warehousing and market access to small-holder farmers and our value chain partners together with affordable finance via our partners,” Samaaru Co-founder, MD and CEO Michael Andrade said in a statement.

The company recently started operations in west and south India, providing a closely integrated range of services across the food value chain.

*** FarEye partners with Blue Yonder for real-time tracking of goods

Logistics software firm FarEye on Tuesday announced its partnership with Blue Yonder, which will help global enterprises drive seamless interoperability between legacy infrastructure and modern supply-chain and logistics tools.

The joint capabilities will bring predictive and real-time visibility to supply chains across manufacturing, retail distribution, logistics, and e-commerce, the company said.

“Globally, approximately 30 per cent of the spend on logistics is to tackle inefficiencies, creating an opportunity to save USD 1000 billion. Together, FarEye and Blue Yonder aim to capture this market with their joint offering, which will eliminate the visibility 'black box' in delivery logistics and provide an exceptional customer experience in the last mile,” said Kushal Nahata, CEO, FarEye.

Together, the solution will help companies enabling exceptional delivery experiences and efficient movement of goods for both B2C and B2B segments, it added.

