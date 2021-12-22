Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) Premium Motorcycle brand KTM, part of the Bajaj Auto, has sold 1,000 of its KTM 390 Adventure bikes in Bengaluru since the launch of the model in the country.

KTM 390 Adventure was KTM's entry into the emerging adventure motorcycles market in India in 2020.

Bangalore becomes the first city in India to reach the milestone of 1,000 KTM 390 Adventure motorcycles sold in a single city, a release said on Wednesday.

The recent years have witnessed an increasing trend in adventure touring and the interest in outdoor exploration is on the rise, the company said, adding the KTM 390 Adventure was conceptualized to address this trend and has been designed for adventure travel while being a great ride for everyday city use.

* * * *Spicejet ties up with Dolby

Budget carrier Spicejet has tied up with Dolby to deliver enhanced audio experience for flyers in Dolby Atmos, a release said.

The partnership will allow SpiceJet passengers to enjoy their Dolby Atmos enabled content like blockbuster movies and podcasts on compatible devices, it said.

To cater to the evolving consumer sentiment, MojoBoxx worked with content partners like Eros Now & Earshot, to extend their content library comprising blockbuster Bollywood films and podcasts in Dolby Atmos to SpiceJet flyers, as per the release.

In 2020, SpiceJet launched a complimentary in-flight entertainment (IFE) system, SpiceScreen, developed by MojoBoxx.

* * * *P&G ropes in Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador for anti-cough and cold brand Vicks

Procter & Gamble on Wednesday said it has signed Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as the new brand ambassador for its anti-cough and cold brand Vicks in India.

Through this association with the actor, the brand aims to build a deeper youth connect.

It also aims to reinforce its message of urging the younger generation to bid farewell to throat irritation and face the world with confidence, resonating its ethos to a wider audience, the company said in a statement.

Procter & Gamble Senior Director and Category Head, Personal Healthcare, Sahil Sethi said Vicks is loved for its timeless and iconic communication, recognisable across the country for relieving throat irritation and enabling one to speak with confidence.

"Signing Ranveer Singh as our ambassador complements this ethos as he is an inspiration to many for his exuberance and eminence," he added. PTI IAS RKL MR

