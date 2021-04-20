New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Smart wearables maker Fitbit on Tuesday unveiled 'Luxe', a fitness and wellness tracker aimed at fashion-forward customers.

"Luxe offers the motivation and supports your need to stay healthy in today's world with everything from stress management tools to automatic activity and sleep tracking — all in an effortlessly chic bracelet design," according to a statement. It added that Luxe also gives you insights into your wellbeing through the Health Metrics dashboard in the Fitbit app to help you identify changes which could be caused by increased stress or fatigue.

Luxe will be available in India soon priced at Rs 10,999, while the Luxe Special Edition will be available at Rs 17,999 (INR).

"Over the past year, we've had to think differently about our health – from keeping an eye out for possible COVID-19 symptoms to managing the ongoing stress and anxiety of today's world. Even though we are starting to see positive changes, it has never been more important to manage your holistic health," Fitbit Vice-President, General Manager and co-founder James Park said.

* 9Unicorns invests in Malaki

* 9Unicorns on Tuesday said it has invested in Malaki, a premium brand in the functional beverage space.

The seed round also witnessed participation from individual investors -- Dharmesh Dalal (partner at Inga Ventures) and Rahul Parekh (Director of Suraksha Realty), according to a statement. Founded by Ashish Bhatia and Mohit Bhatia, Malaki aims to redefine India's functional beverage landscape.

Malaki co-founder Mohit Bhatia said, "We are excited to partner with 9Unicorns and others who share our vision to build the next disruptive homegrown non-alcoholic beverage brand, made in India, for the world," .

Anuj Golecha, co-founder of 9Unicorns, said the market for luxury dining and drinking products in India has a lot of white space that discerning brands with innovative products can capture. HRS hrs

