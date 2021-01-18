* Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Yes Bank on Monday launched a platform dedicated to small businesses which will get them access to funding, knowledge and digital solutions.

Union Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Nitin Gadkari, who launched the platform, said 30 per cent of the economy and 11 crore jobs are generated from this sector, and asked for greater investments in the sector.

*

*

* Dean of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's SPJIMR stepping down

* Mumbai-based Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's SPJIMR on Monday said its dean Ranjan Banerjee is stepping down by March, and a process to appoint his successor has begun.

The institute's Governing Council Chairman Deepak Parekh, who also heads mortgage financier HDFC, said he will be leading the search committee, as per an official statement.

An interim leadership team comprising Associate Deans Vasant Sivaraman, Renuka Kamath and Preeta George will be at the helm till a successor is appointed, it added. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)