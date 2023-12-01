Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) Amazon Pay has rolled out an initiative that enables two-way video communication in sign language between Amazon Pay employees and customers.

The goal is to make the KYC process effortless for those who rely on sign language, and making digital payments more inclusive.

"We recognize that improving accessibility of Amazon services for people with disabilities is a cause that deserves attention, and through our sign-language video KYC initiative, we want to put into sharp focus the kind of thoughtful changes that can be made to help people with disabilities," Amazon Stores India, Japan and Emerging Markets Vice President, People Experience and Technology, Deepti Varma said.

*** Powergrid promotes Balanarayan K P to executive director * Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (Powergrid) on Friday said Balanarayan K P has been promoted to the rank of executive director in the company.

His promotion is effective from December 1, 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"Balanarayan K P, Chief General Manager, POWERGRID has been promoted as Executive Director (ED) (i.e. Senior Management Personnel - One level below the Board of Directors), POWERGRID w.e.f. 01.12.2023," the filing said.

